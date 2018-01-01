  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304

Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€90,584
;
4
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Villa

  • Spacious swimming pool
  • 2 bedrooms


Area:
Building - 75 m²

Price: 99,000 $ (1,320 $ per m²)

Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 125 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 100 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 36,000 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 32,040 $ (32 %)
Payback - 3 years

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 20 years
Completion of construction: november 2023
 

District: Denpasar

Number of bedrooms: 2 bedrooms

Unique location: City

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€301,946
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€219,597
Villa LYVIN BINGIN VILLAS
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€662,451
Villa s vidom na okean
Seraya, Indonesia
from
€448,344
Villa PARQ FAMILY
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€139,078
You are viewing
Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€90,584
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Villa BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Villa BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€274,496
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! New BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES villas in the popular Berava area, 350 meters from the ocean. Ultra-modern villas, from two floors with two bedrooms and a studio ( 108 sq.m. ). An interior thought out to the smallest detail. Individually, you can choose from four options. It also includes modern appliances, furniture, dishes and textiles. It offers panoramic views from the window to the picturesque nature of Bali. The best investment with a minimum initial contribution of 25%. The annual income guarantee is 13-20%. Within walking distance, social infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, clubs, bars. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects in Bali for free!  Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€98,819
Completion date: 2025
Developer: PARQ
Villa 1 floor Terrace Pool 1 bedroom Area: Building - 40 m² Price: 108,000 $ (2,942 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Villa PARQ FAMILY
Villa PARQ FAMILY
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€139,078
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Family villas on the stunning island of Bali in a cultural and developing capital with the picturesque nature of Ubuda. The villas are surrounded by tropical jungle, over a large area of 8,000 sq.m. There is everything you need for the development of your child: from creative studios to the Olympic pool and tennis court. The villas are rented with complete finished design repairs and furniture. Each villa has its own pool. The increase in value in the next 3-4 years by 30%. Ideal for accommodation or rental with an annual income of 15%. The complex has a very rich infrastructure for children and adults: - Dance, vocal, art studios. - Restaurants, cafes, fitness, yoga, beauty studio, coworking. - Tennis court, pool, basketball court, volleyball. The area is very developed by social infrastructure and educational institutions. Villas are in demand for daily rent. In a month, earnings are about 2500 $. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Realting.com
Go