We offer townhouses with picturesque views of the garden and the swimming pool, swimming pools 5.4 x 2.4 m, parking spaces.

The residence features around-the-clock security.

Completion - December, 2024.

Equipped kitchen

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the tourist area, 10 minutes away from the ocean and 45 minutes from the airport.