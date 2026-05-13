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Houses with garden for sale in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

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Zakynthos Municipal Unit
6
Laganas Municipal Unit
5
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1 property total found
Villa in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Zakynthos 140 m² – 3,000 m² plot – 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms – 1/6 co-ownership for €…
$182,381
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Property types in Zakynthos Municipality

villas
cottages

Properties features in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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