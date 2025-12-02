Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 11 bedrooms in Zakynthos, Greece
Villa 11 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$3,75M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,76M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
