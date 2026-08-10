Cottages for sale in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

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Cottages in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makryrrachi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makryrrachi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$330,598
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

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