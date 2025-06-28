Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$322,601
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Tsagkarada, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Tsagkarada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$910,195
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$406,885
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go