Hotels for sale in Veria, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Veria Municipality, Greece

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Hotel 2 865 m² in Rizomata, Greece
Hotel 2 865 m²
Rizomata, Greece
Area 2 865 m²
Hotel 31 rooms - 74 beds, with restaurant, Cafe-Bar, Conference Center and SPA room total ar…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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