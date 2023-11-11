Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Veria, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 8 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Veria, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Veria, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 176 sq.meters in North Greece. A view of the city opens up from the win…
€120,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Koumaria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Koumaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will be…
€300,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Vermio, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Vermio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 430 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a firepla…
€390,000
