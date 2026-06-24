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Apartments with pool for sale in Veria Municipality, Greece

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4 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Properties features in Veria Municipality, Greece

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