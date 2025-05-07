Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
8
Larissa
5
Municipal Unit of Larissa
5
Municipality of Larissa
5
13 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$229,624
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment has 3 levels. Semi-…
$349,654
4 bedroom apartment in Limne, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Limne, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$138,818
3 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$276,592
2 bedroom apartment in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
$89,355
3 bedroom apartment in Hrisso, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$339,217
4 room apartment in Karystos, Greece
4 room apartment
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Flat has interior layout. There a…
$341,304
2 bedroom apartment in Dorida Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
$140,905
2 bedroom apartment in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
$208,749
2 bedroom apartment in Fylla, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
$161,780
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Styra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Styra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
$260,936
3 bedroom apartment in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$166,999
2 bedroom apartment in Lamia Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Lamia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on 2nd floor and …
$83,499
