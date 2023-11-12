Apartments for sale in Larissa, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€80,000
2 room apartment with city view in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€95,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the semi-bas…
€115,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€120,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€75,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
4 room apartment with mountain view in Litochoro, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€89,900
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€100,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€100,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€90,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€117,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€110,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€180,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€110,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€75,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€100,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€125,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€230,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€75,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€145,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€150,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
€70,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 81 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
€85,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
€120,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€110,000

