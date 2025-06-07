Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Karystos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Karystos Municipality, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Styra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Styra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Karystos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Karystos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment for sale of 190 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The windows offer sea views. The faci…
$372,221
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Karystos, Greece
4 room apartment
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Flat has interior layout. There a…
$341,304
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Styra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Styra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 80 square meters on the island of Evia. The apartment is located on th…
$284,573
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Karystos Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go