  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
8
Larissa
5
Municipal Unit of Larissa
5
Municipality of Larissa
5
3 bedroom apartment in Portaria, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$177,436
Leave a request






4 bedroom apartment in Limne, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Limne, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$138,818
Leave a request






3 bedroom apartment in Nea Ionia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$156,561
Leave a request






2 bedroom apartment in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
$89,355
Leave a request






3 bedroom apartment in Hrisso, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$339,217
Leave a request






2 bedroom apartment in Dorida Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
$140,905
Leave a request






3 bedroom apartment in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$166,999
Leave a request






2 bedroom apartment in Lamia Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Lamia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on 2nd floor and …
$83,499
Leave a request






2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Livadia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Livadia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
$166,999
Leave a request







