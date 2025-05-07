Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Artaki Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Nea Artaki Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
$192,799
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$328,892
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale an apartment under construction. It is located in Chalkida, capit…
$321,854
Leave a request
