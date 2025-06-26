Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Propontida
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$267,382
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 2 le…
$267,382
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor con…
$215,068
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Sozopoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$290,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$372,009
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$348,759
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 3 levels. Se…
$244,131
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Sozopoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$191,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 2 le…
$267,382
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$313,883
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 2 le…
$232,506
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$668,454
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 2 le…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$755,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.The maisonette has 2 le…
$232,506
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go