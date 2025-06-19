Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thasos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Thassos Municipality
37
Thassos
5
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground…
$806,502
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$990,845
Villa 7 rooms in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A magnificent view of the…
$829,545
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-b…
$501,183
