  Realting.com
  Greece
  Thasos Regional Unit
  Residential
  Villa
  Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Thassos Municipality
37
Thassos
5
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground…
$806,502
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$725,852
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$990,845
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$518,465
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-b…
$501,183
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 115 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$466,619
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

