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Townhouses for sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in Lavkos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavkos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Groun…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

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