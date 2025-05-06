Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sithonia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Nikiti
27
Neos Marmaras
3
19 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$793,460
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$207,864
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$447,020
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$365,310
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonet…
$368,791
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$292,248
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$521,872
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 89 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$338,540
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$447,020
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$368,791
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$283,832
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 82 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$172,722
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$535,066
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$447,020
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$293,401
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 144 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$435,844
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$630,738
