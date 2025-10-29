Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Townhouses for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Each maisonette offers a total interior surface of 120 sq.m and is thoughtfully arranged ove…
$407,900

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: an 80 m² Maisonette in Ormos Panagias, Sithonia. The property is located in a pict…
$291,357

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse of 82 sq.m is for sale in Nikiti, Sithonia. The ground floor includes a spacious…
$291,362

3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a two-level maisonette of 100 sq.m located in Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki. The pro…
$314,704

3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a charming 103 sq.m maisonette located in the beautiful seaside village of Nikiti,…
$326,360

