Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$793,460
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$365,310
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 89 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$338,540
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$535,066
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$447,020
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$293,401
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$630,738
