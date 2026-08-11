Apartments for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Rethymnon
7
Rethymno
7
Municipality of Milopotamos
6
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13 properties total found
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the first…
$183,779
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 70 m²
For sale duplex of 70 square meters on the island of Crete. The duplex is located on 2 level…
$206,896
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 35 m²
New apartment on the ground floor with garden and communal pool - Rumeli, Rethymno, Crete Pr…
$102,870
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$495,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$427,306
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$733,205
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 126 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$679,173
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$447,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 78 m²
Apartment for sale on the first floor just 200 meters from the sea End-to-end apartment on t…
$233,083
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale on the first floor with unlimited sea views Apartment of 69 sq.m. in a pr…
$284,499
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$507,341
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Area 1 732 m²
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartments in Rethymno City, Crete This modern apartment b…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 111 m²
For sale is an apartment with sea view, next to the sea, in Panormos village, Crete. The pro…
$287,409
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Rethymno Regional Unit

3 BHK

Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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