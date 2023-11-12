Apartments for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Recently renovated first floor apartment, available for sale in the beautiful and picturesqu…
€130,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with basement in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with basement
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
FOR SALE exclusive semi-basement apartment with a total surface area of 50 sq.m. It consists…
€92,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Panormo is a seaside village that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. It a…
€180,000
2 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Property Code: 3-1078 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €125.000 . Th…
€125,000
1 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-1008 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €46.000 . This 3…
€46,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€190,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Property Code: 1249 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 189 sq.…
€350,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€267,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€440,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Adele, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Adele, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€120,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Adele, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Adele, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€170,000

