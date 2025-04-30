Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of West Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Municipality of Peristeri
17
Municipality of Ilion
7
Municipality of Petroupoli
6
Municipality of Chaidari
5
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the quiet area of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartments with balconies. So…
$280,877
$280,877
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to a metro station and the center of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartme…
$231,785
$231,785
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence on the outskirts of Athens, Greece We offer apartments with private gardens a…
$402,165
$402,165
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartments with balconies. …
$277,132
$277,132
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a parking near the metro station, Ayia Varvara, Athens, Greece We offer …
$345,600
$345,600
2 bedroom apartment in Attica, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 5
Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece Nestled in a ve…
$299,921
$299,921

