  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of West Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Municipality of Peristeri
17
Municipality of Ilion
7
Municipality of Petroupoli
6
Municipality of Chaidari
5
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence on the outskirts of Athens, Greece We offer apartments with private gardens a…
$402,165
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a parking near the metro station, Ayia Varvara, Athens, Greece We offer …
$345,600
