  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of West Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Municipality of Peristeri
17
Municipality of Ilion
7
Municipality of Petroupoli
6
Municipality of Chaidari
5
9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$269,286
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 5/5
This luxurious penthouse, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers a gre…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2nd floo…
$323,560
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 111 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$297,467
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$318,342
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/6
This luxurious penthouse, located in the heart of the perisher area of ​​the Western hour of…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$273,800
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$195,571
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

