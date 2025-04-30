Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Glyfada
20
Municipality of Alimos
3
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
3
5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom,…
$1,33M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$751,495
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$574,059
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 640 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$3,78M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$2,38M
