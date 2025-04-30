Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Glyfada
20
Municipality of Alimos
3
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
3
7 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,03M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 128sq.m. built to …
$1,03M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
$2,85M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 371 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$991,556
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Glyfada South Near the Center of the Municipality Maisonette 130 Newly Built Luxury Construc…
$967,528
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,31M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$2,38M
