Seaview Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$1,38M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 348 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$2,92M
