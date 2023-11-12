Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
173
Palaio Faliro
49
Chaidari
9
Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona
5
Keratsini
4
Korydallos
4
Agios Ioannis Renti
3
Nea Peramos
3
179 properties total found
1 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€390,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€120,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus. Fully renovated, with a parking and a storage space. 
€310,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with with repair in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with with repair
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus.
€130,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Keratsini, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Keratsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus County in Keratsini area. Orientation:  Bright …
€135,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus. 
€130,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Keratsini, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Keratsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
Available listings for sale in the building. Prices upon request 1st Floor apartment : 10…
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Two-bedroom apartment in Piraeus County in Rentis area. Located near the school and a beauti…
€180,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallit…
€137,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€300,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€175,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€265,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€140,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€480,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€97,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale is a stunning 2-bedroom apartment on the Athens Riviera, located less than 5 minute…
€577,500
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Soon a new modern project will appear in Voula, Athens! The coastal zone of Vula is rapidly …
€600,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Soon a new modern project will appear in Voula, Athens! The coastal zone of Vula is rapidly …
€510,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
Soon a new modern project will appear in Voula, Athens! The coastal zone of Vula is rapidly …
€375,000
3 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€530,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€270,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Drapetsona, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Drapetsona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5
The maisonette is located on the 5th and 6 floors. There is a possibility to chose materials…
€280,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 5
€250,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4
€250,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
€250,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
€250,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
€250,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€985,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€530,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
€250,000

