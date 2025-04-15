Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Agios Ioannis Rentis
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece

houses
3
4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$4,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$249,838
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes