  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece

Keratsini
3
5 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus.  Orientation:  Front  Distance from Airport…
€120,000
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Keratsini, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Keratsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus County in Keratsini area. Orientation:  Bright …
€135,000
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Keratsini, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Keratsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
Available listings for sale in the building. Prices upon request 1st Floor apartment : 10…
Price on request
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Drapetsona, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Drapetsona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5
Domain Estate Property code - 1529. Two-bedroom maisonette for sale in Piraeus. The maiso…
€280,000
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Keratsini, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Keratsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€205,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

