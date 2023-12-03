Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Korydallos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Korydallos, Greece

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus.  Orientation:  Bright  Distance from Airpor…
€155,000
per month
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korydallos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of one bedroom. …
€85,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

