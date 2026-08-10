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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Korydallos, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Korydallos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence in a quiet area, 600 meters from a metro station, Korydallos, Greece We offer…
$255,396
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2 room apartment in Municipality of Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Feel the embodiment of sophistication in « Smart »; Piraeus, an exclusive boutique residence…
$292,429
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Properties features in Municipality of Korydallos, Greece

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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