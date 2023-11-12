Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

Municipality of Delphi
10
Municipality of Dorida
5
Municipal Unit of Galaxidi
4
Municipal Unit of Delphi
3
15 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Dorida, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Dorida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€300,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Eptalofos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Eptalofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€2,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agii Pantes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agii Pantes, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
€1,55M
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Delphi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Delphi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. The first floor consists of living roo…
€750,000
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galaxidi, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galaxidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
€3,25M
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Monastiraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Monastiraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€135,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Castle, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Castle, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€145,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Castle, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Castle, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€85,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Vinian, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Vinian, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
€220,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hrisso, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
€325,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hrisso, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The gro…
€255,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Galaxidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Galaxidi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vinian, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vinian, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
€150,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Galaxidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Galaxidi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of liv…
€500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Eratini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Eratini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
€170,000

