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Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

;
Delphi Municipality
7
Dorida Municipality
4
Municipal Unit of Tolofona
4
Municipal Unit of Delphi
3
11 properties total found
Cottage in Lilaia, Greece
Cottage
Lilaia, Greece
Area 250 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$383,730
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Delphi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. 1st floor consists of living room with…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Delphi Municipality, Greece
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
$3,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT INTRODUCTION Aegean Breeze II is a collection of beachfront apartments and villas…
$413,131
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Villa 1 bedroom in Glyphada, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Glyphada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
1 037 / 5 000Translation resultsTranslationEquipped with KNX technology, this smart home off…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
KEY FEATURE Prime Location: Chania, Crete Island is an emerging destination in the Med…
$298,046
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Townhouse in Glyphada, Greece
Townhouse
Glyphada, Greece
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/2
glyphada, Mesonet Sale, 132 sq.m., The status of an object: in the process of construc…
$989,459
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Property types in Regional Unit of Phocis

houses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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