Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

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Apartments in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

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3 bedroom apartment in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$383,730
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

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