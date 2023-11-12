Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Monastiraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Monastiraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€135,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hrisso, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
€325,000

Properties features in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
