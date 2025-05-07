Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Municipality of Aegina
4
Aegina
4
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece We offer luxury apartments with…
$202,543
2 room apartment in Methana, Greece
2 room apartment
Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$154,474
2 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$229,624
2 bedroom apartment in Skala, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$146,124
