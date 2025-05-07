Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Municipality of Aegina
4
Aegina
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece We offer luxury apartments with…
$202,543
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Regional Unit of Islands

2 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go