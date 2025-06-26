Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
525
Municipality of Athens
523
Municipality of Ilioupoli
13
Municipality of Zografos
11
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$406,885
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$209,255
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$441,761
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$441,761
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$575,452
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Gre…
$787,924
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/4
ALIMOS – Fully and elegantly renovated 1st floor apartment located in Alimos is for sale. Th…
$201,123
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 7th floor and 8th floor…
$581,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New stylish residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Athens, Greece We of…
$1,20M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$226,693
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Regional Unit of Central Athens

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go