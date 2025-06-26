Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
525
Municipality of Athens
523
Municipality of Ilioupoli
13
Municipality of Zografos
11
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
28 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$406,885
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$372,009
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$348,759
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$220,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece We offer ap…
$462,349
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$488,262
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 6th …
$308,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$441,761
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 186 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$406,885
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$348,759
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floor…
$269,707
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$2,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$209,255
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-first fl…
$267,382
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$395,260
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$162,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$534,763
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$575,452
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$383,634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 216 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$430,136
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$354,571
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$418,510
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$308,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 8th floor. I…
$348,759
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$348,759
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Regional Unit of Central Athens

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go