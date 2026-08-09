Villas for sale in Rafina, Greece

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Villas in Rafina, Greece

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4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 525 m²
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of …
$2,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 386 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 600 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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