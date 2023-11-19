Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Rafina

Residential properties for sale in Rafina, Greece

apartments
13
houses
18
31 property total found
2 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€315,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€340,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 1 level. The third floor …
€740,000
3 room townhouse in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€240,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view in Rafina, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Price on request
3 room apartment with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€265,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€370,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€350,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€230,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€735,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 2-storey villa of 360 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
€550,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€350,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€190,000
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€347,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€342,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€263,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,90M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€2,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 372 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€450,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€140,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 395 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,70M
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€450,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Rafina, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€890,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€320,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€210,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€470,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€990,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€420,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the mountain opens u…
€140,000
