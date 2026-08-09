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Residential properties for sale in Rafina, Greece

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apartments
13
houses
25
38 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 525 m²
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of …
$2,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Rafina, Greece
Apartment
Rafina, Greece
Area 74 m²
Apartment for sale of 74 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the third floor and con…
$342,769
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 567 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
$409,706
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 370 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 370 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$867,821
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 386 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$403,802
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 249 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 249 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of one WC, one store…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$1,17M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Area 105 m²
Townhouse for sale of 105 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The first f…
$359,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bathroom…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 260 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$1,05M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$968,181
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 505 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 505 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Rafina, Greece
Apartment
Rafina, Greece
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale of 130 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
$464,687
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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