Mountain View Houses for Sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$4,17M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$357,616
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 335 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$670,530
