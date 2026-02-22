Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pylaia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

villas
12
cottages
3
townhouses
13
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A spacious 300 sq.m. maisonette, spread over four levels, is for sale in an excellent locati…
$754,786
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go