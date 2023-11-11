Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Hotel 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale building with an area of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The building is …
€750,000
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer views of t…
€1,20M
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
€900,000
Hotel with sea view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 565 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
€1,000,000
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 585 m²
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
€320,000
Hotel with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has 36 studio…
€680,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 420 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel owns 15 rooms…
€630,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 220 m²
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of 4 floors and owns an are…
€1,000,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m.…
€1,10M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 730 m²
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns 16 f…
€1,35M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
€700,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 650 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 650 sq.m., in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hote…
€850,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 603 m²
For sale hotel on the first coastline in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of 3…
€1,000,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale a five-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel is located in a resort …
€550,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 900 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel is under co…
€360,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 430 m²
For sale hotel with a total area of 350 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Olympic Rivie…
€700,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 950 m²
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 4 floors …
€800,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 900 sq.m. in the popular resort of Pieria. The hotel has an a…
€1,50M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 300 m²
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The five-story hotel has 35 ful…
€2,10M
Hotel with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 286 m²
Hotel for sale in the resort village of Pieria. The hotel was built in 2016 and consists of …
€1,95M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale hotel on the first coastline in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of t…
€1,000,000
Hotel with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 2 000 m²
The hotel complex is located in the mountains, surrounded by the wonderful picturesque natur…
€1,50M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 650 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 650 sq.m. in the center of a popular tourist village. The hot…
€1,20M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The…
€1,000,000
Hotel with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
€800,000
Hotel with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 850 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Pireia. The hotel …
€950,000
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 580 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The building …
€650,000
Hotel with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 750 m²
We bring to your attention Exclusive from Grekodom Development! For sale hotel in the pictur…
€1,60M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 455 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most wonderful corners of Pieria. The…
€1,000,000

