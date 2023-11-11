UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Pieria Regional Unit
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece
Katerini
38
Korinos
9
Kallithea
6
Municipality of Diou - Olympus
4
Hotel
Clear all
101 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
300 m²
For sale building with an area of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The building is …
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer views of t…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
18
600 m²
4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
€900,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
€320,000
Recommend
Hotel with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has 36 studio…
€680,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
420 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel owns 15 rooms…
€630,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 220 m²
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of 4 floors and owns an are…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m.…
€1,10M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
730 m²
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns 16 f…
€1,35M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
€700,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
650 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 650 sq.m., in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hote…
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 603 m²
For sale hotel on the first coastline in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of 3…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
For sale a five-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel is located in a resort …
€550,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 900 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel is under co…
€360,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
430 m²
For sale hotel with a total area of 350 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Olympic Rivie…
€700,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
950 m²
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 4 floors …
€800,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 900 sq.m. in the popular resort of Pieria. The hotel has an a…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 300 m²
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The five-story hotel has 35 ful…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 286 m²
Hotel for sale in the resort village of Pieria. The hotel was built in 2016 and consists of …
€1,95M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
For sale hotel on the first coastline in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of t…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 000 m²
The hotel complex is located in the mountains, surrounded by the wonderful picturesque natur…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
650 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 650 sq.m. in the center of a popular tourist village. The hot…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
€800,000
Recommend
Hotel with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Pireia. The hotel …
€950,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
580 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The building …
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
750 m²
We bring to your attention Exclusive from Grekodom Development! For sale hotel in the pictur…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most wonderful corners of Pieria. The…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Property types in Pieria Regional Unit
сommercial property
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL