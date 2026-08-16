Hotels for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pieria Regional Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels and hotel rooms in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

;
Dion - Olympos Municipality
6
Katerini Municipality
5
Pydna - Kolindros Municipality
4
Korinos
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Hotel 1 100 m² in Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Platamonas, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
$3,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 100 m² in Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Platamonas, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 820 m² in Skotina, Greece
Hotel 820 m²
Skotina, Greece
Area 820 m²
Hotel for sale with an area of 820 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. From the windows yo…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 603 m² in Makrygialos, Greece
Hotel 1 603 m²
Makrygialos, Greece
Area 1 603 m²
For sale hotel of 1603 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners wi…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 694 m² in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 2 694 m²
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Area 2 694 m²
Number of floors 4
For Sale: A 4-Star Hotel & SPA – Exceptional Investment Opportunity on the Olympian Riviera …
$6,34M
Leave a request
Hotel 648 m² in Makrygialos, Greece
Hotel 648 m²
Makrygialos, Greece
Area 648 m²
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
$826,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Hotel 500 m² in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Korinos, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
$944,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 750 m² in Moschopotamos, Greece
Hotel 750 m²
Moschopotamos, Greece
Area 750 m²
We offer you an explosive offer! Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village. A two s…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 580 m² in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Korinos, Greece
Area 580 m²
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
$767,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 600 m² in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
Hotel for sale 1.600 sq.m. area, on a plot of 6.500 sq.m. in the northern part of Greece. …
$236,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 700 m² in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Korinos, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
$767,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 10 496 m² in Neoi Poroi, Greece
Hotel 10 496 m²
Neoi Poroi, Greece
Bedrooms 191
Area 10 496 m²
Property Code: HPS5395 - Hotel FOR SALE in Easts Olimpos Platamonas for € 25.000.000 . This…
$28,77M
Leave a request
Hotel 600 m² in Makrygialos, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Makrygialos, Greece
Area 600 m²
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m. At a g…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 790 m² in Makrygialos, Greece
Hotel 790 m²
Makrygialos, Greece
Area 790 m²
Hotel for sale with high investment potential in Makriyalos (Pieria, Greece) We offer for sa…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 900 m² in Skotina, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Skotina, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners wil…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Pieria Regional Unit

сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go