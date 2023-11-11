Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

248 properties total found
Commercial 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 600 m²
For sale business of 600 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views, …
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
€85,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale building with an area of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The building is …
€750,000
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer views of t…
€1,20M
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 200 m²
Business for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The business consists of 2 floors and has 2…
€300,000
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale business of 400 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views, …
€550,000
Commercial with sea view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale business of 100 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views. …
€373,000
Commercial with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 470 m²
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
€430,000
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 141 m²
For sale business of 141 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificent views of…
€1,20M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
€900,000
Hotel with sea view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 565 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
€1,000,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 426 m²
For sale business of 426 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The property is for sale furn…
€430,000
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 195 m²
For sale a shopping place in the tourist area of the Olympic Riviera. The room owns an angul…
€300,000
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 390 m²
Business for sale, 3 identical cottages in the Olympic Riviera region. Three-story cottages …
€450,000
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 585 m²
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
€320,000
Hotel with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has 36 studio…
€680,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 530 m²
For sale building in the city of Katerina. The object consists of a commercial premises occu…
€400,000
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale business cafe-bar located in the center of the resort village of Olympic Riviera. T…
€650,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 420 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel owns 15 rooms…
€630,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale a four-story building with a total area of 450 sq.m in the city of Katerina. On the…
€650,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 480 m²
For sale a commercial building consisting of three floors with a total built area of 480 sq.…
€330,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 220 m²
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of 4 floors and owns an are…
€1,000,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m.…
€1,10M
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 960 m²
Commercial building for sale in a suburban area of. Katerina. The building consists of 4 flo…
€430,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 700 m²
Commercial building for sale with a total area of 700 sq.m. The object consists of 5 autonom…
€380,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 180 m²
A finished business cafe-bar is for sale in the tourist foothill town of the Olympic Riviera…
€350,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 730 m²
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns 16 f…
€1,35M
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale is a two-story commercial premises with a total area of 450 sq.m in the city of Kat…
€450,000
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale business consisting of 7 independent cottages at the construction stage. Cottages a…
€550,000

