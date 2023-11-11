UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Pieria Regional Unit
Commercial real estate in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece
Katerini
113
Korinos
19
Kallithea
16
Municipality of Diou - Olympus
11
Peristasi
7
Karitsa
5
248 properties total found
Commercial 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
600 m²
For sale business of 600 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views, …
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
1
240 m²
1
For sale business of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
€85,000
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
300 m²
For sale building with an area of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The building is …
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer views of t…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
Business for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The business consists of 2 floors and has 2…
€300,000
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
18
600 m²
4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
For sale business of 400 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views, …
€550,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
100 m²
For sale business of 100 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views. …
€373,000
Recommend
Commercial with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
€430,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
For sale business of 141 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificent views of…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
€900,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
426 m²
For sale business of 426 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The property is for sale furn…
€430,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
195 m²
For sale a shopping place in the tourist area of the Olympic Riviera. The room owns an angul…
€300,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
390 m²
Business for sale, 3 identical cottages in the Olympic Riviera region. Three-story cottages …
€450,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
€320,000
Recommend
Hotel with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has 36 studio…
€680,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
530 m²
For sale building in the city of Katerina. The object consists of a commercial premises occu…
€400,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
For sale business cafe-bar located in the center of the resort village of Olympic Riviera. T…
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
420 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel owns 15 rooms…
€630,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
For sale a four-story building with a total area of 450 sq.m in the city of Katerina. On the…
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
For sale a commercial building consisting of three floors with a total built area of 480 sq.…
€330,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 220 m²
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of 4 floors and owns an are…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m.…
€1,10M
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
960 m²
Commercial building for sale in a suburban area of. Katerina. The building consists of 4 flo…
€430,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
Commercial building for sale with a total area of 700 sq.m. The object consists of 5 autonom…
€380,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
A finished business cafe-bar is for sale in the tourist foothill town of the Olympic Riviera…
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
730 m²
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns 16 f…
€1,35M
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
450 m²
For sale is a two-story commercial premises with a total area of 450 sq.m in the city of Kat…
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
For sale business consisting of 7 independent cottages at the construction stage. Cottages a…
€550,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
Property types in Pieria Regional Unit
hotels
