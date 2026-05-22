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Townhouses for sale in Ormylia, Greece

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6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Ormylia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
120 sq.m. Maisonette for Sale in Sithonia, Chalkidiki 📍 Location: Sithonia, Chalkidiki …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale maisonette of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$226,639
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
3 bedroom townthouse in Ormylia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$340,044
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Ormylia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$312,888
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
GrekodomGrekodom
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