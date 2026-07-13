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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Oraiokastro, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 500 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,25M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Oraiokastro, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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