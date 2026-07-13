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Villas in Oraiokastro, Greece

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6 properties total found
Villa 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 800 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 584 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
OkeaskOkeask
Villa 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
🏡 Luxury 3-Level Villa for Sale – 320 sq.m. – Suburbs of Thessaloniki (Melissochori, Mygdon…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 500 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,25M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Area 660 m²
We are please to present you a luxury villa designed in the neoclassical style.A villa is lo…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce

Properties features in Oraiokastro, Greece

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