  3. Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece

Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece

Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€333,200
About the complex

We offer luminous minimalist apartments with parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pump
  • Solar panels
  • Solar water heaters
  • LED lighting
  • Aluminium windows
  • Security door
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Alarm
  • Modern kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a popular area near the centre of Thessaloniki.

  • Bank - 550 meters
  • Pharmacy - 210 meters
  • Supermarket - 500 meters
  • Primary schools - 350 meters
  • Kids' playground - 220 meters
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece

