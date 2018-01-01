Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms, balconies and views of the city and the mountains.
There is an underground garage and a roof-top garden.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Video intercom
Kitchen cabinetry
Air conditioning
Alarm
Autonomous heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, in a green suburb of Athens.
Supermarket - 140 meters
Shopping mall - 100 meters
Bus stop - 190 meters
School - 250 meters
Railway station - 800 meters
Pireus Port - 17.5 km
Athens center - 11.5 km
Athens International Airport - 24 km
Kifisia - 10 minutes drive
We offer apartments with swimming pools and gardens.
Completion - autumn of 2023.
Aluminium windows
"Smart Home' system
Indoor and outdoor hidden lighting
Metro station - 900 meters
Supermarket - 750 meters
Bank - 700 meters
Pharmacy - 750 meters
Primary school - 220 meters
We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools.
Completion - spring of 2024.
Security door
Solar water heater
Central antenna
LED lighting
The property is located in a green and quiet area, close to the center of Athens.
Park - 350 meters
Supermarket - 1 km
Primary school - 500 meters
Pharmacy - 450 meters