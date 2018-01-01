  1. Realting.com
New residence in the quiet area of Peristeri, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€339,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies.

Some flats have parking spaces.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pumps
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the southwest part of Athens, close to Bournazi area and a metro station.

  • Metro station - 1.3 km
  • Bournazi Square - 700 meters
  • Shops and restaurants - 200 meters
  • School - 300 meters
  • Airport - 39 km
  • Hospital - 1.4 km
Attica, Greece

