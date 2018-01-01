New residence in the quiet area of Peristeri, Greece

This magnificent modern 9-story building that meets high standards will be built with bioclimatic characteristics in accordance with international sustainability standards. "The Green" is located in Piraeus, one of the most significant and vibrant parts of the Greek capital since antiquity.
Project delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2024.
We offer an apartment with a private swimming pool of 23 m2, two parking spaces, a picturesque view of Saronic Gulf, a park, the city.
The residence features a large communal swimming pool.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the coastal area in southern Athens.
Tram stop - 230 meters
Coast - 500 meters
Metro station - 916 meters
Hospital - 1.7 km
International school - 1.6 km
Golf course - 1.4 km
Center of Glyfada - 2.7 km
We offer sea view apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
Completion - 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Security door
Air conditioning
Solar water heaters
Heat pump
Location and nearby infrastructure
Glyfada is the southern suburb of Athens, located 12 km from the center of the capital and 17 km from the international airport.