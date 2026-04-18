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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

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Villa in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 386 m²
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fro…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

with Swimming pool
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